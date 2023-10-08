Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,696,734 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,307,942 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up about 1.2% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned 1.71% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $669,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,532,000 after buying an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of CM stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $48.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.11). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.657 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 70.30%.

