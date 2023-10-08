Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,058,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 229,938 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 1.3% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $733,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 442,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after purchasing an additional 113,587 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 129,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CNI opened at $107.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.22. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.