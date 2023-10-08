Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,478,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,754,774 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.0% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.87% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $532,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 466,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,231,000 after purchasing an additional 49,614 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $67.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.86.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.6744 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

