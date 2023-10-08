Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.17

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and traded as low as $20.02. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBWBF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

