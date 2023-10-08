Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,771 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 353.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 488.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $130.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.59 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.59.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.