Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CSWC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.16. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $40.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 420.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 610,502 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 128,670 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 13.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,390 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth $1,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth $1,744,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

