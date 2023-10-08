Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $633.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,900 shares in the company, valued at $406,118. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Management raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 230,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,570,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 14.5% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 230,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 29,045 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 88,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 26.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,316 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

