CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CareDx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.80.

CareDx Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. CareDx has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,853.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $26,752.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 481,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,009.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 309,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,853.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,292 shares of company stock worth $189,377. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,799,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,147,000 after buying an additional 611,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,439,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,214,000 after purchasing an additional 80,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CareDx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,267,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in CareDx by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,003,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 914,713 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

