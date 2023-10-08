CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.13.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

CTRE opened at $20.69 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 57.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.