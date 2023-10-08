Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Caterpillar worth $155,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NYSE:CAT opened at $266.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.27 and a 200-day moving average of $246.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

