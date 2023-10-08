Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $257.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.74. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $193.91 and a 52 week high of $318.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.76 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $475.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.90 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 23.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cavco Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,320,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 588,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

