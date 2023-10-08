Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Cavco Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $257.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.74. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $193.91 and a 52 week high of $318.00.
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.76 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $475.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.90 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 23.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
