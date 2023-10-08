CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.33.

Get CDW alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CDW

CDW Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $205.63 on Thursday. CDW has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.86.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 95.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $75,222,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 10.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 210,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $532,100,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CDW

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.