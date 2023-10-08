CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
CEL-SCI Stock Performance
NYSE:CVM opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CEL-SCI has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
About CEL-SCI
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
