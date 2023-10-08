CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

NYSE:CVM opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CEL-SCI has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CEL-SCI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 212.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 389,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 400.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 274,854 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 353.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 277,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 216,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 43.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 546,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 164,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

