Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Cell MedX shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 31,393 shares changing hands.
Cell MedX Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Cell MedX
Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general wellness and pain management treatment, which are controlled by the eBalance Console that acts as the central controller for three pre-programmed microcurrent algorithms, including wellness, pain management, and dual.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cell MedX
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Cell MedX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cell MedX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.