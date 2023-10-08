Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

