Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Cellnex Telecom Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68.
About Cellnex Telecom
