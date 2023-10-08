Channel Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 0.9% of Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,302,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $632,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

