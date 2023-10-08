Channel Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,237.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,306.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,261.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $754.76 and a 12-month high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

