Channel Wealth LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $364.06 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $383.73 and a 200-day moving average of $376.37.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.88.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total value of $78,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,572.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total value of $78,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,572.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,257 shares of company stock worth $8,314,654 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

