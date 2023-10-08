Channel Wealth LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Enovix by 141.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVX opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 11.05 and a current ratio of 11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 19,854.21% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

