Channel Wealth LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Channel Wealth LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

GTO opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $48.82.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

