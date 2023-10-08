Channel Wealth LLC Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Channel Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDB opened at $54.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $507.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.63. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $59.10.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

