Channel Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Channel Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 50,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 74,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 99.8% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 62,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $136.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

