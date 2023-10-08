Channel Wealth LLC Purchases 9,260 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 1.1% of Channel Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,400,975,000 after purchasing an additional 188,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,080,000 after acquiring an additional 70,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,513,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,396,000 after acquiring an additional 75,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $107.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.22. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.