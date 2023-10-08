Channel Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 187.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Shares of CALF stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1509 dividend. This is an increase from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

