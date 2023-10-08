Channel Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY)

Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,106 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak Income ETF makes up 1.3% of Channel Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Channel Wealth LLC owned 6.88% of Angel Oak Income ETF worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARY. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 539,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 412,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 78,261 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 202,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 60,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,569,000.

NYSEARCA:CARY opened at $20.00 on Friday. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16.

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

