Channel Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

MDYV stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

