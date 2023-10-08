Channel Wealth LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Channel Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of Channel Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $111,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $260.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.11 and a 200-day moving average of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $826.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.