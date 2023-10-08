Channel Wealth LLC Sells 862 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Channel Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.3003 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

