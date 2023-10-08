Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) is Cadinha & Co. LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 4.3% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned about 0.16% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $23,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.81. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $138.60.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHKP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

