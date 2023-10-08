Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chefs’ Warehouse

In other news, Director Joseph M. Cugine acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.58 per share, with a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,914.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $121,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Cugine bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.58 per share, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,914.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

