ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

ChromaDex Stock Up 4.3 %

CDXC stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $2.24.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 184.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 33,625 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 240,414 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 1,004.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 382,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

