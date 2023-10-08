Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.64.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $111.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.09. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $93.04 and a 12-month high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walker Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 99.4% during the second quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $1,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 143.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

