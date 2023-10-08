Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.13.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $34.38 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.27 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

