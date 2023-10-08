Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.95% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. Analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cidara Therapeutics

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,337.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 23.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 292,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 29.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 220,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 68,043 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 606,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $846,000. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.