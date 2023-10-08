Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,972 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.