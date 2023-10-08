Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Civista Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CIVB

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

CIVB stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.83. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $40.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.70 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.