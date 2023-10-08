Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 1.6 %

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $642.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $672.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $635.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.86. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a twelve month low of $429.07 and a twelve month high of $745.53.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.77% and a net margin of 7.34%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

