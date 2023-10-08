Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $6.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $56,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 72.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

