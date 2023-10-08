Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 10th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
UTF stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $341,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $284,000.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
