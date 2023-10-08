Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 10th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

UTF stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $341,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $284,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.