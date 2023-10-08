Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on October 31st

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PSF opened at $17.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $21.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

