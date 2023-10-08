Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

