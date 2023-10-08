Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $58.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,283,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,787,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,032 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,928,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

Further Reading

