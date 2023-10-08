Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Down 0.2 %

CBAN opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $28.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 million. Analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 20,029.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

See Also

