Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the cable giant's stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised Comcast from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Comcast Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $179.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm's revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in Comcast by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,112,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 25.5% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

