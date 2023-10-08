Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Commerce Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.96. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 3,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $162,607.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $751,200 and sold 6,957 shares worth $334,258. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 49.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 35,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

