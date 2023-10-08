Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $153.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Community Financial by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 2,613.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Community Financial by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

