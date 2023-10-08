Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.60.

CNXC has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

CNXC stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $151.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 89.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 98.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 326.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 702.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix



Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

