Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $275.16 million for the quarter.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
