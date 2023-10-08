Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $275.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

About Consolidated Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 137,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

