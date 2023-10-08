Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Consolidated Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Consolidated Water Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Consolidated Water

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 4,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $123,601.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,370.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after acquiring an additional 763,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 188,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 99,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

