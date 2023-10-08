Contrasting FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) & Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC)

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) and Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FRP and Altisource Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get FRP alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP 11.01% 1.00% 0.63% Altisource Asset Management -105.28% N/A -8.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.6% of FRP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of FRP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP $37.48 million 13.95 $4.57 million $0.46 119.61 Altisource Asset Management $4.97 million 2.37 -$15.93 million ($5.03) -1.33

This table compares FRP and Altisource Asset Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FRP has higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Asset Management. Altisource Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FRP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

FRP has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FRP and Altisource Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FRP beats Altisource Asset Management on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FRP

(Get Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc. engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. The Development segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. This segment acquires, constructs, and develops primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office buildings. The Stabilized Joint Venture Segment owns, leases, and manages buildings through joint ventures. Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Altisource Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.